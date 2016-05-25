版本:
BRIEF-Raymond James Financial April securities commissions and fees of $290 mln

May 25 Raymond James Financial Inc

* April securities commissions and fees of $290 million up 1 percent versus april 2015 but down 1 percent compared to march 2016

* April client assets under administration reached $522 billion, increasing 4 percent over april 2015

* April total net loans at Raymond James bank reached $14.5 billion, increasing 21 percent over april 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
