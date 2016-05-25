BRIEF-Raymond James Financial April securities commissions and fees of $290 mln

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Raymond James Financial Inc
* April securities commissions and fees of $290 million up 1 percent versus april 2015 but down 1 percent compared to march 2016
* April client assets under administration reached $522 billion, increasing 4 percent over april 2015
* April total net loans at Raymond James bank reached $14.5 billion, increasing 21 percent over april 2015
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.