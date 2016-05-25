BRIEF-Wright Medical says issued $395 mln of senior notes due 2021

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Wright Medical Group Nv
* On May 20, 2016, co issued $395 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% cash convertible senior notes due 2021- SEC filing
* Notes will pay interest at a rate of 2.25% per year beginning on November 15, 2016
* Notes mature on November 15, 2021
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share