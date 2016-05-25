版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna shareholders reject proposal for additional disclosure of political contributions

May 25 Aetna Inc

* Shareholder proposal to require certain additional disclosure of political contributions was not approved at annual meeting - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

