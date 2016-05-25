BRIEF-Bsquare says CFO Marty Heimbigner steps down

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Bsquare Corp
* Bsquare makes changes to senior management team
* Cfo marty heimbigner steps down
* Bsquare corp says marty heimbigner has stepped down as bsquare's chief financial officer, effective may 19
* Appointed ceo jerry chase to serve as bsquare's acting principal financial officer
* Bsquare corp says bsquare has initiated process to hire a permanent cfo
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share