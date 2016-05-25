BRIEF-Bsquare says CFO Marty Heimbigner steps down

May 25 Bsquare Corp

* Bsquare makes changes to senior management team

* Bsquare corp says marty heimbigner has stepped down as bsquare's chief financial officer, effective may 19

* Appointed ceo jerry chase to serve as bsquare's acting principal financial officer

* Bsquare corp says bsquare has initiated process to hire a permanent cfo