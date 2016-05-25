版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-CTS says received $100 mln increase in commitments under credit agreement

May 25 Cts Corp

* On May 23, 2016, co requested and received a $100 million increase in aggregate revolving credit commitments under its credit agreement

* Credit agreement increases aggregate credit commitments from $200 million to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

