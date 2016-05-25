BRIEF-CTS says received $100 mln increase in commitments under credit agreement

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Cts Corp
* On May 23, 2016, co requested and received a $100 million increase in aggregate revolving credit commitments under its credit agreement
* Credit agreement increases aggregate credit commitments from $200 million to $300 million
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share