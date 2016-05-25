BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says authorized increase to open market repurchase program

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Domino's Pizza Inc
* Authorized an increase to company's open market repurchase program
* Domino's Pizza Inc says OMR replaces previously approved $800.0 million open market repurchase program that was authorized by board on October 23, 2015
* Domino's Pizza Inc says OMR replaces previously approved $800.0 million open market repurchase program that was authorized by board on October 23, 2015

* Increase to OMR so that company had an aggregate of $250.0 million available for future share repurchases as of May 25, 2016
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share