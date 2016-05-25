BRIEF-HP Inc says "On track to reduce our cost structure by more than $1 billion in 2016" - Dion Weisler, CEO

May 25 (Reuters) -

* HP Inc says "On track to reduce our cost structure by more than $1 billion in 2016" - Dion Weisler, CEO

* HP Inc says "Reduction of approximately 1200 headcount year to date and are on track to achieve savings objective by year end" - Dion Weisler, CEO

* HP Inc says "Despite a tough market, we delivered on our objectives" - Dion Weisler, CEO

* HP Inc says "Still expect approximately 3000 people to exit by the end of the year" - Cathie Lesjak, CFO

* HP Inc - "As far as our major franchises go, very committed to both PC and printing portfolios" - CEO on whether considering any spin-off mergers Source - HP Inc Conference call