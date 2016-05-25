版本:
BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics proposes public offering of common stock

May 26 Aldeyra Therapeutics

* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc proposes public offering of common stock

* Net proceeds to be used for continued development of NS2 and other product candidates, including further clinical testing of NS2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

