公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Raging Capital Management reports 9.1 pct passive stake in Ashford

May 25 Ashford Inc

* Raging Capital Management LLC reports a passive stake of 9.1% in Ashford Inc as of May 25, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

