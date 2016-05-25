版本:
2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Edison International says CEO Theodore Craver Jr to retire

May 25 Edison International

* Theodore F. Craver Jr., Edison International's chairman, president and chief executive officer, will retire effective Sept. 30, 2016

* Pedro J. Pizarro will succeed Craver as CEO, independent director William P. Sullivan will become non-executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
