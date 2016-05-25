BRIEF-Edison International says CEO Theodore Craver Jr to retire

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Edison International
* Theodore F. Craver Jr., Edison International's chairman, president and chief executive officer, will retire effective Sept. 30, 2016
* Pedro J. Pizarro will succeed Craver as CEO, independent director William P. Sullivan will become non-executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.