2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Orion Energy postpones FY & Q4 financial results release

May 25 Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion Energy Systems postpones fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results release and conference call

* Anticipates releasing fiscal 2016 Q4 and full-year results and holding its conference call for analysts and investors in early June 2016

