BRIEF-New York REIT says combined entity will trade on NYSE under ticker "JBG" - Conf Call

* Combined entity will change its name to JBG Realty Trust, Inc, and trade on the NYSE under the ticker "JBG" - conf call

* Would have considered a reduction in dividend levels if NYRT were to continue as a stand-alone company- conf call

* Expect to establish dividend in the range of $0.15 - $0.20 per share per annum post-closing of deal- conf call

* Expect to have a credit facility of $1.0 billion with an accordion feature of up to $500 million - conf call