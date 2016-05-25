版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Legend Power Systems qtrly revenue $1 million

May 25 Legend Power Systems Inc

* Legend power systems inc qtrly revenue $1 million versus $114,328

* Legend power systems inc qtrly net loss of $207,117 versus net loss of $712,869 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐