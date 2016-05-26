版本:
BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group net asset value per share of $19.07

May 26 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* As of April 30, fully diluted fair value net asset value per share: $19.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

