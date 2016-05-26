版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-CalPERS asks shareowners of Deveon Energy to support Proposal 5 requesting climate change risk reporting

May 26 CalPERS

* Asks shareowners of Deveon Energy Corp to support Proposal 5 requesting climate change risk reporting

* ISS, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote for proposal no. 5 at the Devon Energy Corp annual meeting on June 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐