2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Celyad successfully completes safety follow-up of the third dose level of its NKR-2 trial

May 26 Celyad SA :

* Celyad successfully completes safety follow-up of the third dose level of its NKR-2 trial

* No dose limiting toxicity reported in last patient of third dose level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

