瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding granted patent number 2742142

May 26 Evolva Holding SA :

* Evolva granted pivotal patent for commercial production of best-tasting fermentation-derived steviol glycosides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

