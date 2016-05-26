版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences: proposes to carry out reverse stock split at ratio 100:1

May 26 Kuros Biosciences AG :

* Board of directors proposes to carry out a reverse stock split at ratio of 100 to 1 and to amend articles of association accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

