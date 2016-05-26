版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Resource Capital says entered letter agreement with Resource America - SEC filing

May 26 Resource Capital Corp

* On May 21, 2016, co entered into a letter agreement with Resource America pursuant - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement company irrevocably waived its right to terminate second and amended restated management agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1qLbecU) ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

