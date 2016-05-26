版本:
BRIEF-Legacy Reserves and Legacy Reserves Finance Corp enters into exchange agreement

May 26 Legacy Reserves LP

* Co and Legacy Reserves Finance Corp entered into privately negotiated exchange agreement - sec filing

* Co and Legacy Reserves Finance Corp will exchange 2.7 million units representing partnership for $15 million aggregate principal of 8% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

