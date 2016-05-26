版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Cigna to reaffirm projected FY 2016 consolidated adjusted EPS from operations

May 26 Cigna Corp

* To reaffirm projected full year 2016 consolidated adjusted income from operations per share, which remains in range of $8.95 to $9.35 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TBKQua )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

