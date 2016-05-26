版本:
BRIEF-Sears Holdings expects to pursue other actions to improve liquidity

May 26 Sears Holdings

* In addition to previous actions taken to date in 2016, expect to pursue other near-term actions to improve liquidity- sec filing

* Additional actions may include expense reductions as well as asset sales Source text: (1.usa.gov/25joYuW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

