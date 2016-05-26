版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics receives positive guidance from FDA on Zilretta NDA

May 26 Flexion Therapeutics Inc :

* Flexion Therapeutics receives positive guidance from FDA on new drug application (NDA) submission for Zilretta for osteoarthritis of the knee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐