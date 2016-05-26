版本:
BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals says presents results from Phase 3 study of ARX-04

May 26 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals -

* AcelRx pharmaceuticals inc says co presents results from phase 3 study of ARX-04 following ambulatory abdominal surgeries at Euroanaesthesia

* ARX-04 was well tolerated in trial, with nausea, headache and vomiting being most common treatment-emergent adverse events reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

