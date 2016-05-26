版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA to refer Intercontinental's Trayport deal for further investigation

May 26 UK'S CMA

* Decided to refer Intercontinental's Trayport acquisition for a phase 2 investigation Source text: bit.ly/20FQwaD Further company coverage:

