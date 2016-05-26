BRIEF-Minerva Neuro announces positive results from phase IIB trial of MIN-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia

May 26 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva neurosciences announces positive results from phase IIB trial of min-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia

* Statistically significant improvement in panss negative symptoms and total panss scores observed

* Says min-101 shown to be statistically superior on key secondary endpoints

* Says effect of min-101 demonstrated to be specific for negative symptoms and not secondary to improvement in other symptoms

* Says study successfully achieved its primary endpoint

* Says min-101 generally reported to be well tolerated, incidence, types of side effects did not differ significantly between min-101 group, placebo

* Says believe that min-101 may be a candidate for potential treatment of other indications in addition to schizophrenia