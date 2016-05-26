版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences announces positive results in Phase IIA trial of MIN-117

May 26 Minerva Neurosciences Inc :

* Minerva Neurosciences announces positive results in Phase IIA trial of MIN-117 in major depressive disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

