BRIEF-Signal Genetics receives extension to comply with Nasdaq continued listing requirement

May 26 Signal Genetics Inc :

* Signal Genetics receives extension to comply with Nasdaq continued listing requirement

* Received notification from Nasdaq that it has an additional 180-day period, or until November 21, 2016, to regain compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

