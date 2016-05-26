版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Handy & Harman extends tender offer

May 26 Handy & Harman Ltd

* Handy & harman ltd. Extends tender offer for all outstanding shares of sl industries, inc.

* Tender offer will now expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐