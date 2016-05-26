版本:
BRIEF-Global Partners unit enters deal to sell 31 gasoline stations, convenience stores

May 26 Global Partners Lp :

* Unit entered agreement to sell 31 gasoline stations, convenience stores for cash purchase price of approximately $40.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

