公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin receives $321 mln to continue LRASM integration and test program

May 26 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin receives $321 million to continue Lrasm integration and test program

* Lrasm early operational capability for U.S. Air force and Navy is expected in 2018 and 2019 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

