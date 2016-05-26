BRIEF-Graphic Packaging names Philip Martens chairman of board - SEC filing

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Graphic Packaging Holding Co:
* David W. Scheible resigned as Chairman and a member of board of directors - SEC filing
* Philip R. Martens was elected by board to serve as Chairman following Scheible's resignation Source text - 1.usa.gov/1OPh1nO Further company coverage:
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp