版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Graphic Packaging names Philip Martens chairman of board - SEC filing

May 26 Graphic Packaging Holding Co:

* David W. Scheible resigned as Chairman and a member of board of directors - SEC filing

* Philip R. Martens was elected by board to serve as Chairman following Scheible's resignation Source text - 1.usa.gov/1OPh1nO Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐