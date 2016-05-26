版本:
BRIEF-CalPERS urges Old Republic investors to vote for proxy access

May 26 California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS):

* CalPERS urges Old Republic investors to vote for proxy access at annual meeting Source text: (bit.ly/1TCyp19) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

