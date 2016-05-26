版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo launches FirstMortgage

May 26 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Launches FirstMortgage, new home loan program offering down payment of as little as 3 percent for fixed-rate mortgages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

