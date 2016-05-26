版本:
BRIEF-Lannett says to voluntarily pay down $50 mln of 12% senior notes

May 26 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett to voluntarily pay down $50 million of 12% senior notes

* Company intends to complete repurchase Thursday

* Expects to repurchase $50 mln of $250 mln aggregate principal amount of 12% senior notes due in 2023 in open market transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

