版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-BB&T says Lending Group manager Steven Wiggs will retire

May 26 BB&T Corp -

* Lending Group manager Steven B. Wiggs will retire effective Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐