BRIEF-Oncoresponse says secures investment from Baxalta

May 26 Oncoresponse

* Oncoresponse says announced an investment from baxalta incorporated

* Investment by baxalta brings total series a to $12.5 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

