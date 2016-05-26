BRIEF-Gannett "urges" Tribune stockholders to "withhold" votes from election of Tribune directors

May 26 Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett "urges" Tribune stockholders to "withhold" votes in connection with Tribune annual meeting

* Will review whether to proceed with acquisition offer taking into account results of "withhold" vote at Tribune's 2016 annual meeting

* "urges Tribune stockholders to vote gold proxy card to "withhold" votes from election of all eight Tribune directors"