公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Axis Bank says priced $500 mln 2.875 pct senior unsecured notes due 2021

May 26 Axis Bank Ltd :

* Announced that it priced US$500 million 2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

