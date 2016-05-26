版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-DHX Media, Dentsu Entertainment strike deal for Mega Man series

May 26 DHX Media Ltd :

* Co, Dentsu Entertainment USA Inc have struck deal to develop, distribute, jointly manage licensing for new Mega Man animated series

* Dentsu Entertainment USA and DHX will manage all global rights for new Mega Man animated series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

