版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Verso says bankruptcy court authorized co to reject paper contract

May 26 Verso Corp :

* Bankruptcy court presiding over Ch. 11 proceeding authorized co to reject specialty paper supply contract with Expera Specialty Solutions

* To continue producing portfolio of lightweight machine glazed papers for release liner, oil, grease resistant, flexible packaging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐