Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 American Capital Ltd
* Co or Ares Capital may be required to pay other party termination fee of $140 million if deal is terminated under some circumstances
* In connection with transactions, Ares Capital has suspended stock repurchase program pending consummation of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1UftuFy) ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp