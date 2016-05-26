版本:
BRIEF-American Capital or Ares Capital may be required to pay termination fee of $140 mln

May 26 American Capital Ltd

* Co or Ares Capital may be required to pay other party termination fee of $140 million if deal is terminated under some circumstances

* In connection with transactions, Ares Capital has suspended stock repurchase program pending consummation of merger agreement Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1UftuFy) ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

