版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Tonix to present data from Phase 2 clinical study of TNX-102 SL

May 26 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Will present positive data from Phase 2 dose-finding clinical study of TNX-102 SL for treatment of military-related PTSD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐