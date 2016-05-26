BRIEF-Onesavings Banks says disposes economic interest in Rochester Financing No. 1

May 26 Onesavings Bank Plc :

* Selling its entire economic interest in Rochester Financing No.1 Plc to Morgan Stanley

* Deal will result in a consideration of not less than £95 million in cash; is expected to generate exceptional pre-tax gain of at least £25 million