版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Westcore Energy announces share consolidation and completion of Allstar transaction

May 26 Westcore Energy Ltd

* Announces consolidation of Westcore's outstanding common shares on basis of 1 new common share for every 5 current shares

* Announces completion of its previously disclosed transaction with 49 north resources inc and allstar energy limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐