公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Virtus Investment partners sets quarterly dividend of $0.45/shr

May 26 Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.45per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

