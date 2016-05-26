版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Axiall urges shareholders to vote for its board nominees

May 26 Axiall Corp

* Filed an updated investor presentation detailing why it believes shareholders should vote for Axiall's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

