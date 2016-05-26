版本:
BRIEF-Capstream Ventures agrees to buy additional interest in Axion Games Ltd

May 26 Capstream Ventures Inc :

* Entered into an agreement to acquire an additional interest in Axion Games Limited

* To acquire additional interest in axion of about 5% by acquiring additional 85,655 shares from an arm's length shareholder of AEIH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

