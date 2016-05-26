BRIEF-Dollar Tree CEO on conf call- "In all retail cycles consumers are looking for value"

May 26 Dollar Tree Inc

* On conf call- top-performing categories included household products, food, snacks and beverage and party supplies

* On conf call- same-store sales growth was strongest in the Mid Atlantic followed closely by the midwest and the northeast

* On conf call- primary contributor to year-over-year increase in inventory levels relates to west coast port disruptions a year ago

* On conf call- believe current inventory levels appropriate to support scheduled new store openings and q2 sales initiatives

* On conf call- inventory per selling square foot increased 7.2% at Q1 quarter end

* On conf call- have budgeted lower diesel fuel and import freight costs than a year ago in outlook

* Ceo on conf call- "in all retail cycles consumers are looking for value no matter what the state of the economy"

* Exec on conf call- "when times are tough we'll sell more consumer goods when times improve we sell a little more discretionary"

* Exec on conf call- in Q1 sold a little more discretionary product because of the impact of easter

* Exec on conf call- our discretionary business has been a very bright spot for us, outpacing our consumables this quarter