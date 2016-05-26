BRIEF-Starboard Value delivers letter to Depomed shareholders

May 26 Starboard Value LP:

* Starboard delivers letter to Depomed shareholders

* Recommences process to call special meeting of shareholders for replacing current Depomed board with modified slate of 6 nominees

* "We believe that Depomed is deeply undervalued"

* To submit new record date request notice to Depomed, file preliminary proxy materials for soliciting request to call special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Starboard Value LP] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)